MSNBC’s Reid: FNC’s Carlson Injects ‘Racist Conspiracy Theory’ into Veins of GOP Voters

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid on Monday, during her show “The ReidOut,” accused Fox News host Tucker Carlson of injecting “racist conspiracy theory” into the veins of Republican voters.

Discussing replacement theory, Reid said, “No singular voice in right-wing media has done more to elevate this racist conspiracy theory than Tucker, who, even with a new head writer, spends night after primetime night injecting the rot from the dregs of the internet directly into the veins of Republican voters.”

She continued, “Are Tucker’s writers sourcing his show from 4Chan? These are just questions. As The New York Times analysis, last month found, in, more than 400 episodes, Tuckums has amplified the idea that a cabal of elites want to force demographic change through immigration. That is replacement theory.”

Reid added, “The reality is, Tucker is not some deep thinker. He’s clearly just channeling the gross stuff his viewers could easily find online, then feeding it to Republican voters and Republican politicians as infotainment, and that feedback loop has terrifying reach. That murderous low-life in Buffalo wouldn’t even have to listen to Tucker. He wouldn’t have to watch him at all to get it if they are essentially pulling from the same source material.”

