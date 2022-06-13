Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that he has contracted the Chinese coronavirus for the second time, despite being at least triple vaxxed.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 [Chinese coronavirus],” Trudeau announced Monday.

“I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots,” he continued, using the opportunity to urge others to do the same.

“So, if you haven’t, get vaccinated – and if you can, get boosted,” he added. “Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves”:

Trudeau’s announcement comes on the heels of meeting with President Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles last week. The White House does not consider Trudeau a “close contact” to Biden, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the federal health agency, Trudeau would have been considered a close contact if he spent more than 15 minutes within six feet of Biden over a 24-hour period.

“If the answers to the questions above are both yes, the person is a close contact, regardless of whether the person was wearing a mask properly. If the answer to either of the questions above is no, the person is not a close contact,” the CDC’s guide states.

This is not the first time Trudeau has tested positive, as he, coincidentally, contracted the virus in January during the “Freedom Convoy” protests – spurred by anger and frustration over Trudeau’s extended mandates and lockdowns – rocking Ottawa:

This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I’m feeling fine – and I’ll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

During that time, Trudeau claimed that getting vaccinated “defines what being a Canadian is.”

That same month, the Biden White House admitted that “triple vaxxed” individuals could still contract the virus.