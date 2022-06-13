Watch Live: ‘ShutDownDC’ Attempt Planned ‘Blockade’ of SCOTUS Ahead of Possible Abortion Ruling

ShutDownDC, a leftist activist group, plans to “blockade” the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of its potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Monday.

“These unelected extremists [U.S. Supreme Court justices] are trying to steal our rights and roll us backwards on issue after issue – abortion, guns, environment, due process, &c [sic]. They are illegitimate & the people say no,” said the group in a tweet on Sunday.

Last spokes council, grounding ourselves in why we're going to #ShutDownSCOTUS tomorrow. These unelected extremists are trying to steal our rights and roll us backwards on issue after issue – abortion, guns, environment, due process, &c. They are illegitimate & the people say no.

According to the organization’s website, “We are in a crisis of democracy… Times of crisis can either be opportunities to break through the inertia and win transformational change or they can be opportunities for the establishment to further entrench the status quo.”

“On June 13, one of the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision days, we plan to blockade the streets around the Supreme Court to rise up for the transformative change that our communities need,” the event description continues.