A generic Republican leads on the ballot in a Democrat-held New Hampshire district rated as a “toss-up” election, according to a recent poll from the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

The poll shows lousy news for Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D-NH), who currently holds New Hamshire’s Second Congressional District.

The NRCC’s polling, first reported by the Washington Examiner, showed that Republicans were beating Democrats on the generic congressional ballot in Kuster’s district 48 percent to 43 percent, with ten percent saying they are undecided.

Additionally, the survey, conducted from June 6 to 7 with a 5.49 percent margin of error, showed that Kuster’s favorability is underwater. Only 39 percent found her favorable, while 41 percent found her unfavorable.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating was underwater in the district as well. Only 41 percent looked favorably toward the president, while a majority (57 percent) viewed him negatively.

Not only is the district rated as a pure “toss-up” race by the Cook Political Report, but the congresswoman was recently put on the list of vulnerable members at risk of being beat by a Republican in November that the Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) wants to protect.

On top of all this, the National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) also announced last week that they would spend $3.5 million in the Boston media market for both Democrat-held New Hampshire districts.

Republicans are throwing everything at this election cycle. After attempting to win back the House in 2020, the Republicans left the Democrats with the slimmest majority in modern history and gave themselves the upper hand in the midterms.

To win the majority requires a net gain of only five Republican seats in November, and a lot is on the line in both the House and the Senate. Losing either one could mean the Democrats and President Joe Biden will have a more challenging time passing their partisan agenda items before the next presidential election.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.