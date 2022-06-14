DCCC Adds Worried House Democrats to List of Vulnerable Members

The Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), the House Democrats’ main campaign arm, announced on Tuesday they are adding four more vulnerable members at risk of being beat by a Republican in November to a list of members to protect.

The DCCC is adding to its list of vulnerable incumbent members following the change in the political landscape from redistricting, as Roll Call noted. The four members are Rep. David Trone (D-MD) – who recently picked up a fierce Republican challenger who’s been hammering him in the media – Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D-NH), Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-NM), and Rep. Frank J. Mrvan (D-IN).

These Democrats being added to the list of vulnerable members highlights how much the political landscape has changed since 2020. The districts were deep bleep in 2020; however, after redistricting, the districts have a much smaller winning margin for the president. Biden would only be winning in Trone’s district by 9.8 percent, 8.9 percent in Kuster’s district, 10.7 percent in Fernandez’s district, and 8.4 percent in Mrvan’s district.

DCCC Chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), who is now also a vulnerable member himself, claimed that he is fighting the “disastrous agenda” of the “Extremist MAGA Republicans.”

“Democrats have a deep bench of talented, committed, and fired-up public servants who have a record of service and accomplishment that voters across the country deserve fighting for their families in Washington,” Maloney said. “Extremist MAGA Republicans’ disastrous agenda for America is on the ballot this November and voters are going to reject it.”

In response to the DCCC, the House Republican’s campaign arm, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), also released a statement. “Republicans and Democrats agree: No Democrat is safe in this environment,” said spokesman Mike Berg.

Devin Bilski, the campaign manager for Matthew Foldi, one of Trone’s Republican challengers, told Breitbart News, “Matthew Foldi put this race on the map, and now do-nothing Democrats like David Trone are scared. They should be. Marylanders are tired of Trone’s failed policies, failed leadership, and the fact that he doesn’t even show up to work.”

The Democrats looking to keep their slimming majority added 11 candidates to the DCCC’s Red to Blue program, which highlights races where Democrats are challenging Republican members but now also includes candidates running in open seats, according to Roll Call.

The 11 new candidates are:

Jevin Hodge in Arizona’s First Congressional District

Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo in Florida’s Twenty-seventh Congressional District

Don Davis in North Carolina’s First Congressional District

Wiley Nickel in North Carolina’s Thirteenth Congressional District

North Carolina state Sen. Jeff Jackson in North Carolina’s Fourteenth Congressional District

Bridget Fleming in New York’s First Congressional District

Francis Conole in New York’s Twenty-second Congressional District

Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle in Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District

Jamie McLeod Skinner in Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District

Andrea Salinas in Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District

Chris Deluzio in Pennsylvania’s Seventeenth Congressional District

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.