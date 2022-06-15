Leading Arizona GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Kari Lake Tweets Video of Andrew Breitbart as Her ‘Message to the Media’

Republican governor candidate for Arizona Kari Lake points to the crowd at a rally for former President Donald Trump at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. The rally marks Trump's first of the midterm election year with races for both the U.S. Senate …
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Jordan Dixon-Hamilton

Kari Lake, the front runner in Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary, tweeted a popular video of Breitbart News founder Andrew Breitbart as her “message to the media” Tuesday evening.

“My message to the media,” Lake tweeted along with a video clip of Andrew Breitbart. “Email press@karilake.com if you have any further questions.”

In the 25-second video clip, Andrew Breitbart declared in response to the mainstream media and others who incorrectly were trying to paint conservatives as “racists” or potential domestic terrorists.

“People that have gone out there against the mainstream media and said, ‘You’re going to call us racist, you’re going to call us potential Timothy McVeighs,’” Andrew Breitbart said. “Fuck you. War!”

The clip is a scene taken from the documentary Hating Breitbart, which is a deep dive into Andrew’s perspective and the political fight to which he dedicated his life.

Lake, a former Phoenix Fox 10 news anchor, is the runaway leader in Arizona’s GOP gubernatorial primary with a 25-point lead over her next closest challenger, according to a recent poll.

The former President Donald Trump-endorsed candidate spoke with Breitbart News about her plan to enter into an interstate compact with other states to circumvent federal immigration and border policies if elected.

To honor the ten-year anniversary of Andrew Breitbart’s death, Breitbart News readers can watch a free screening of Hating Breitbart.

