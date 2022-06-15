Kari Lake, the front runner in Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary, tweeted a popular video of Breitbart News founder Andrew Breitbart as her “message to the media” Tuesday evening.

“My message to the media,” Lake tweeted along with a video clip of Andrew Breitbart. “Email press@karilake.com if you have any further questions.”

My message to the media: Email press@karilake.com if you have any further questions. pic.twitter.com/xtCSES6LJo — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) June 15, 2022

In the 25-second video clip, Andrew Breitbart declared in response to the mainstream media and others who incorrectly were trying to paint conservatives as “racists” or potential domestic terrorists.

“People that have gone out there against the mainstream media and said, ‘You’re going to call us racist, you’re going to call us potential Timothy McVeighs,’” Andrew Breitbart said. “Fuck you. War!”

The clip is a scene taken from the documentary Hating Breitbart, which is a deep dive into Andrew’s perspective and the political fight to which he dedicated his life.

Lake, a former Phoenix Fox 10 news anchor, is the runaway leader in Arizona’s GOP gubernatorial primary with a 25-point lead over her next closest challenger, according to a recent poll.

The former President Donald Trump-endorsed candidate spoke with Breitbart News about her plan to enter into an interstate compact with other states to circumvent federal immigration and border policies if elected.

To honor the ten-year anniversary of Andrew Breitbart’s death, Breitbart News readers can watch a free screening of Hating Breitbart.