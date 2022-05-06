Republican Kari Lake is the runaway leader in Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary race, besting her closest challenger by 25 percentage points, an internal poll reveals.

The survey shows the former Phoenix Fox 10 news anchor leading her closest competitor, Karrin Taylor Robson, the founder and President of Arizona Strategies, by 24.7 percent.

Lake has 46.6 percent of the vote to Robson’s 21.9 percent.

No other candidate garnered double digits, as former Rep. Matt Salmon (R-AZ), co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus, fell to third place with 7.3 percent of the vote:

Trump-Backed Kari Lake leads Karrin Taylor Robson by 25 points in Arizona Republican Gubernatorial Primary: @cygnal / @KariLake internal poll pic.twitter.com/ztlZwY5VGA — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 6, 2022

These results coincide with a Trafalgar Group survey released this week, which also found Lake as the undisputed leader of the GOP primary race, leading with 38.2 percent of the vote:

Former President Trump endorsed Lake last year as the ideal successor to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), calling her a “fantastic person” who is “strong on Crime” and “will protect our Border, Second Amendment, Military, and Vets, and will fight to restore Election Integrity (both past and future!).”

“She is against Covid lockdowns, Cancel Culture, and will end ‘woke’ curriculum in our schools,” Trump said at the time:

.@POTUS45 endorses @KariLake for AZ Governor: "Kari will make her wonderful family, and the MAGA movement, very proud. Kari Lake has my Complete and Total Endorsement. She will be a great Governor for the incredible people of Arizona!" FULL STATEMENT: pic.twitter.com/p1QWBaCkHU — Natalie Harp (@NatalieJHarp) September 28, 2021

Lake has vowed to make a “Declaration of Invasion” on her first day in office, prioritizing closing the open border.

“On day one, after taking the oath of office, while the press is still assembled, [I’ll] remove my hand from the Bible and we’re going to issue a Declaration of Invasion,” she said.

“It’s wrong what he’s [Biden’s] doing, and we will go to battle with the feds on this We’re going to build that wall, and they’re going to fight us, but I think there’s enough wherewithal and power at the state level, and by the American people, to say, ‘No, we want a secure border and Joe Biden is not providing that,'” she added.