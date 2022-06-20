Joe Biden Claims ‘I’m Feeling Great’ After Tipping over Bike

President Joe Biden claimed Monday he was doing well after tipping over his bike on Saturday, speaking to reporters after his public fall.

“I’m feeling great,” Biden said while spending time on the Delaware beach with his family members.

Biden explained in detail what had caused the crash to occur.

“What happened was, any of you guys ride bikes?” he asked reporters. “Well, some of them have this thing you put your toe in, constrains your foot so it doesn’t fall off the pedals. I was getting off the bike and it got stuck on the right side.”

Nikki Schwab / Daily Mail

Leaning in closer to a woman reporter, Biden said in a low voice, “I fell in case you didn’t notice.”

“It’s good that you’re okay,” the reporter answered.

“I’m fine,” Biden replied.

Biden has tried to emphasize his physical strength after the incident.

After church on Saturday evening, the president paused in front of the cameras pretending he was using a jump rope, and hopped up and down.