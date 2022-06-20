Only 24 states plus the District of Columbia celebrate Juneteenth one year after President Joe Biden designated June 19 a federal holiday.

Juneteenth, which honors America for ending slavery in the United States, is officially celebrated by less than half of the states in the nation, according to the Pew Research Center. It should be noted all 50 states recognized Juneteenth by proclamation.

June 19 is the 11th official federal holiday, for which federal government workers get a paid Monday off, including the Postal Service. Many or most banks are also closed on Juneteenth, while the stock market remains open along with big and small business.

States that celebrate Juneteenth by giving government workers Monday off include Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Maine, Ohio, Michigan, Louisiana, Illinois, Missouri, Texas, Nebraska, South Dakota, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington State.

Notably absent from the list are the red states of Florida and South Carolina and far-left states of California and Vermont.

Only 60 percent of Americans in 2022 are aware of why the day was designated a holiday, up from 37 percent in 2021, according to a Gallup poll.

In 2020, Trump claimed he made Juneteenth “very famous” by moving one of his campaign rallies from June 19 to June 20 after the establishment media accused him of “sounding a supportive dog whistle to white supremacists.”

“I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous,” Trump said . “It’s actually an important event, an important time. But nobody had ever heard of it.”