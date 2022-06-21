Legally Armed Woman Shoots Alleged Attacker Inside Grocery Store

A legally armed woman shot an alleged attacker inside a Hy-Vee grocery store Sunday morning in Des Moines, Iowa.

FOX 32 reports that the woman fired shots around 10 a.m., after allegedly being attacked by 30-year-old Kapri Lashawn Francis.

Francis was shot in the leg.

KCCI notes that police indicated Francis launched a “totally unprovoked attack” against the woman. Francis allegedly attacked the woman and put her in a headlock, prior to shots being fired.

Des Moines police department Sgt. Paul Parizek said, “Lawfully possessed and responsibly handled firearms can enhance public safety.”

Francis is charged with “assault causing bodily injury.” The legally armed woman faces no charges.

