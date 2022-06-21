Mark Ronchetti, the Republican nominee for governor in New Mexico, is in a statistical tie with Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, according to a new poll.

With 45 percent support of New Mexico voters, Lujan Grisham has a narrow lead over Ronchetti’s 42 percent. However, the race is a statistical tie because Lujan Grisham’s lead is within the poll’s 3.9 percent margin of error.

The poll also found that nine percent of voters support libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie. In addition, five percent of voters remain undecided ahead of November’s midterm election.

A different poll also commissioned by NM Political Report found that less than 50 percent of voters approve of the job Lujan Grisham is doing in New Mexico.

Ronchetti won New Mexico’s Republican gubernatorial primary earlier in the month by a landslide, receiving more than 60 percent of the vote. Ronchetti defeated a crowded field of Republican challengers that included state Rep. Rebecca Dow (R) and U.S. Air Force veteran Jay Block.

Ronchetti’s victory in the GOP primary comes off the heels of a loss in New Mexico’s 2020 race for U.S. Senate to Democrat Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM). Before getting involved in politics, Ronchetti worked as New Mexico’s CBS and Fox affiliate stations chief meteorologist.

The poll surveyed 642 New Mexico voters on June 13 and June 14.