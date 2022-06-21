Section 12005 of the Senate gun control deal expands traditional domestic violence protections from spouse and ex-spouses to “dating relationships.”

This the list of prohibited purchasers in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) will include certain boyfriends and girlfriends, should the Senate gun control deal become law.

The bill says, “The term ‘dating relationship’ means a relationship between individuals who have or have recently had a a continuing serious relationship or a romantic or intimate nature.”

The legislation indicates the “length of the relationship,” “the nature of the relationship,” and the “frequency and type of interaction between individuals involved in the relationship,” all play a role in determining if the relationship is, in fact, a “dating relationship.”

The legislation does not indicate who will decide which relationships qualify as a “dating relationship.” Because of such ambiguities the NRA noted, “The NRA noted, “This bill leaves too much discretion in the hands of government officials and also contains undefined and overboard provisions — inviting interference with our constitutional freedoms.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.