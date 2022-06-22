Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the most prominent House GOP caucus, is endorsing former investigative journalist and current Republican candidate for Congress in Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District, Matthew Foldi, Breitbart News can exclusively reveal.

Banks is endorsing Foldi, who is looking to unseat Democrat Rep. David Trone (MD) in the midterm election.

“Our Constitutional rights are under attack by radical Democrats across the country, and we need leaders who will stand up and fight back,” Banks said in a statement.

Banks added, “Matthew Foldi is a leader and a Constitutional Conservative who will always stand up for what’s right. I’m proud to endorse him and look forward to working with him to take our country back.”

The endorsement comes roughly one month before the primary election as Foldi has been raking up big-name endorsements.

In response, Foldi told Breitbart News, “I’m extremely grateful for the support of Congressman Banks.”

“He’s been a strong conservative leader in Washington, fighting for the Constitution without apology,” Foldi said. “When elected, I look forward to working with conservative leaders like him to fight back against the radical left’s attacks on our Constitution.”

On the campaign trail, Foldi has gone after the Democrat for not keeping his taxpayer-funded offices open, dubbing him a “part-time congressman.” Foldi was traveling around the district, doing a “David Trone closed office tour” where he held live-streamed press conferences in front of the offices.

Trone’s office responded by saying Foldi’s press conferences in front of the closed offices amounted to “misinformation.” Foldi later called this response “pathetic.”

The former investigative journalist has also been endorsed by Trump’s former National Security Adviser, Robert O’Brien, and Acting Director of the U.S. National Intelligence, Ric Grenell.

He’s also gotten endorsements from multiple Republican members of Congress, including House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA), Don Bacon (NE), Carol Miller (WV), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA), Darrell Issa (CA), Claudia Tenney (NY), and Michael Waltz (FL).

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.