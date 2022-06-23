Top Mitch McConnell Donor Working to Stop Eric Greitens

One of the top donors for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY) has invested big money in stopping former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens from winning the Republican Senate primary in the Show-Me State.

According to Politico, establishment Republicans have joined forces to stop Greitens and will be spending millions of dollars on advertising. The outlet reported:

The group, called Show Me Values, is set to start running TV advertisements targeting Greitens, beginning Friday. The outfit is set to air more than $1-million worth of commercials through the end of June, and a person involved with the organization said it planned to remain involved in the race up until the Aug. 2 primary.

Show Me Values is currently being funded by top Missouri Republican donors, including Rex Sinquefield and his wife, Jeanne. As Greitens pointed out on Thursday, Sinquefield has consistently supported Mitch McConnell as well as the super PAC Senate Leadership Fund.

One of McConnell’s biggest donors are funding this Lincoln Project style group. https://t.co/WWstpMHEGH pic.twitter.com/cxHgoiDB24 — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 23, 2022

Greitens campaign manager Dylan Johnson knocked the super PAC for being “scared” of an America First champion.