Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, the front runner in Missouri’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, spoke with Breitbart News about how his campaign’s dominance has the RINO establishment “literally shaking in their boots.”

Greitens appeared on an episode of Breitbart News Saturday, hosted by Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

Boyle opened the interview discussing the Republican primaries held thus far and noted there seems to be a movement inside the Republican Party away from the old guard towards an America First vision.

“That is exactly right, Matt, that is exactly right. What is happening is that the whole movement, the whole Republican Party is moving towards the America First movement,” Greitens said. “First, that’s where all of your listeners are at. That’s where all of the Breitbart readers are at. That’s where the people of Missouri are at. That’s where I’m at.”

Greitens described himself as the “America first candidate running against RINOs who are supporting Mitch McConnell.” The former Missouri Governor believes the 2022 midterm elections will go down in history as “when the America First movement took over.”

Boyle mentioned that going into the midterm elections, Republican voters want “worker bees who are going to go in and get this stuff finished,” as opposed to candidates with flashy personalities. He also drew attention to “several major Republican wave years,” including the 1994, 2010, and 2016 elections.

Greitens compared 2022’s midterms to 2010’s midterms where former President Barack Obama was “deeply unpopular,” and now President Joe Biden is “even more unpopular.”

He added that the real fight in 2022 is getting America first Republicans elected.

“The real fight is what kind of Republicans are we going to have elected? Are we going to have the old uniparty lobbyist class political establishment career politician, Republicans who aren’t going to change anything? Or are we going to have true America First candidates?” Greitens said.

He emphasized the fact that he was the first GOP Senate candidate across the country to campaign on voting against Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) as Republican Senate Leader.

“I was the first candidate in the country running for the U.S. Senate who said, ‘I’m voting against Mitch McConnell, because we need new America first leadership in the United States Senate’,” he said. “All of my opponents in Missouri, they’ve all said they’re supporting Mitch McConnell.”

Boyle highlighted Ohio GOP Senate nominee J.D. Vance’s election, where “Mitch and his donor class buddies” unsuccessfully spent millions of dollars on attack ads to try to beat him.

Greitens called out McConnell and the “RINO establishment” for attacking his campaign in similar ways.

“That’s why they come after me, because I’m a threat. This is essentially a race, Eric Greitens as the America first U.S. Senate candidate versus Mitch McConnell and the RINO establishment.”

He criticized establishment Republicans for failing to enact America First legislation and ceding ground to the Biden administration.

Greitens said:

And look, they failed, obviously, recently sending $40 billion to the Ukraine instead of, how about protecting our southern border, but they’ve also they failed on election integrity. You and I have talked about that. They failed on investigating Hillary Clinton and the origins of the Trump Russia collusion hoax, they failed on holding Anthony Fauci accountable. They failed on digging into the true origins of January 6, the RINO establishment continues to fail. And they failed on doing things like funding a border wall when President Trump was in office, and we had the house in the Senate. And yet they turn around and they give Joe Biden 1.2 billion $1.2 trillion for the green New Deal and send $40 billion dollars over to the Ukraine, the rhino priorities are exactly the wrong priorities, which is why it is so essential in this election cycle.

Greitens said that with his campaign, “Mitch McConnell and the RINO establishment are literally shaking in their boots” because he is dominating in the polls.

“We are at a place right now where Mitch McConnell and the RINO establishment are literally shaking in their boots,” Greitens concluded. “Why? Because I, Eric Greitens, is the America first candidate. We’re dominating this race. Poll after poll shows us how continuing to surge we got tremendous grassroots support and we’re going to take this baby home. We’re gonna take it all the way to victory.”