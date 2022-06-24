Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) praised the gun controls passed by the Senate on Thursday, describing them as “common-sense guardrails” that increase safety.

CBS News quoted McConnell as he simultaneously praised the Supreme Court ruling in NYSRPA v. Bruen and the Senate’s passage of Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) gun control measure Thursday night.

McConnell said, “I am proud of these two complementary victories that will make our country freer and safer at the same time. Law-abiding Americans will go to bed tonight with significantly stronger Second Amendment rights than they had this morning, while new commonsense guardrails around convicted criminals and mental illness are now on their way to becoming law.”

Cornyn’s gun control package expands background checks for some gun buyers, uses taxpayer money to incentivize states to enact red flag laws, and broadens the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) prohibited purchasers list by using domestic violence statutes to cover dating relationships.

CBS noted that Cornyn indicated the gun control was a response the May 24, 2022, Uvalde, TX, shooting and the May 14, 2022, Buffalo, NY, attack.

The gun controls also heighten punishments for straw purchases and gun trafficking, two crimes which had nothing to do with Uvalde or Buffalo.

