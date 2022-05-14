Report: Multiple Dead in Buffalo Grocery Store Shooting

NBC New York reports that seven innocents are dead following a 2:30 p.m. shooting at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York.

An eighth innocent was also struck by gunfire and is in critical condition.

UPDATE: Buffalo Police Chief Joseph Gramaglia says 13 people were shot, 10 fatally.

Buffalo Police Department tweeted that a shooting suspect is in custody:

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) May 14, 2022

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) responded to news of the shooting by tweeting:

I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 14, 2022

CBS News reports that Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was “on scene” after news of the shooting broke.

New York has some of the most stringent gun controls in the nation, including universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, an “assault weapons” ban, a permit requirement to buy a handgun, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, and a prohibition against gun possession by felons, among other controls.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group indicates that New York also requires owners of pre-ban “assault weapons” to register those firearms with the state government.

