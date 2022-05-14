Report: Multiple Dead in Buffalo Grocery Store Shooting

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. Multiple people were shot at the Tops Friendly Market. Police have notified the public that the alleged shooter was in custody. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
NBC New York reports that seven innocents are dead following a 2:30 p.m. shooting at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York.

An eighth innocent was also struck by gunfire and is in critical condition.

UPDATE: Buffalo Police Chief Joseph Gramaglia says 13 people were shot, 10 fatally.

Buffalo Police Department tweeted that a shooting suspect is in custody:

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) responded to news of the shooting by tweeting:

CBS News reports that Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown was “on scene” after news of the shooting broke.

New York has some of the most stringent gun controls in the nation, including universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, an “assault weapons” ban, a permit requirement to buy a handgun, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, and a prohibition against gun possession by felons, among other controls.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group indicates that New York also requires owners of pre-ban “assault weapons” to register those firearms with the state government.

