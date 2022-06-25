Former President Donald Trump will hold a Save America Rally in Mendon, Illinois, on Saturday, June 25.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/7:00 p.m. Central.

Save America Announces Congresswoman Mary Miller as Special Guest Speaker pic.twitter.com/DuodFNu5HG — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) June 24, 2022

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), who is endorsed by the former president, is slated to speak before Trump makes his remarks.

Saturday’s rally will be Trump’s first in-person remarks since Friday’s Supreme Court decision that struck down Roe v. Wade, which found that it is not a guaranteed right in the constitution, sending the issue back to the state legislatures.

Trump notably appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, who joined Justice Samuel Alito’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion.

Trump called Friday’s decision the “biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation.”

During the third presidential debate in the lead-up to the Presidential Election in 2016, then-candidate Trump predicted Roe would be “automatically” overturned if he were elected president.

In an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, Miller credited Trump for his part in Friday’s decision. “We want to promote a culture of life now. This is a huge victory for life, and we do owe this victory for life to President Trump,” she said

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.