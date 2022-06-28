Pro-Abortion Activists Climb Crane in D.C. and Demand Biden Take Action

Pro-abortion activists from the Woman’s March organization scaled a crane in Washington, DC, on Tuesday and unfurled a banner that read, “Biden Protect Abortion.”

The stunt occurred in the 1500 block of North Capitol Street and P Street, NBC 4 reported.

Women’s March proclaimed on Twitter that their “Summer of Rage is just starting” in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe v. Wade on Friday.

We hope y’all are seeing this @JoeBiden, @HouseDemocrats, @SenateDems! The Summer of Rage is just starting, and we aren’t going anywhere until abortion access is protected. pic.twitter.com/0ZXYI71VaV — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 28, 2022

“This team of activists, all from states such as Florida, Texas, and Michigan, states Biden needs to secure re-election, will scale a crane in Washington D.C. to send the President a clear message: we will not go back,” the organization stated in a press release, per ABC 7.

Women’s March managing director, Tamika Middelton, demanded President Joe Biden “take some definitive action to support and protect abortion access,” she told NBC 4.

While the organization demands that Biden take executive action, the president insisted in his speech Friday that Americans enshrine abortion as a constitutional right by voting for Democrats in the midterm elections this November.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, the Women’s March declared that “Our summer of rage has just begun,” and then ambiguously stated, “We’ll see you in the streets.”

“Since the decision came out, Department of Homeland Security intelligence has reportedly notified law enforcement, first responders and private sector partners nationwide of potential domestic violence extremist activity in response to the news,” the U.S. Sun reported.

A similar stunt was performed Friday a few hours after Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was released as pro-abortion activist Guido Reichstadter scaled the Fredrick Douglass bridge to protest the decision.

Hey I'm at the top of the Frederick Douglass bridge in Washington DC right now & want to know why YOU aren't in the streets nonviolently shutting down the gov day after day after day till Congress protects abortion rights? Rise Up my Friends! pic.twitter.com/sDuqmpi8fm — Guido Reichstadter (@GuidoReichstad1) June 24, 2022

Reichstadter lit a flair on top of the bridge, causing traffic to a halt. The man also waved a flag on the bridge that read, “don’t tread on my uterus,” ABC 7 reported.

BREAKING: A protestor is scaling the top of the Frederick Douglass Bridge — The man is waving a flag that reads “don’t tread on my uterus."https://t.co/0LYNw8XDni pic.twitter.com/cKBHW0GosN — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) June 24, 2022

He was arrested immediately after coming down, the New York Post reported.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.