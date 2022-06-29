A Republican candidate leads the Democrat candidate on the named and unnamed ballot for Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District, according to a Democrat-aligned polling firm, Public Policy Polling.
The poll found that 45 percent of the voters in Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District would vote for the Republican on a generic ballot, compared to the 42 percent who would vote for the Democrat. The remaining 13 percent were not sure.
Additionally, when the Democrat polling firm added a name to the ballot, the Republican was still slightly in the lead.
On a named ballot, 42 percent said they would vote for Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer over the roughly 41 percent who said they would vote for far-left-backed Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. In the named ballot, 17 percent said they were unsure.
The Democrat-aligned polling firm surveyed 572 voters in Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District from June 1 to 2. No margin of error was given.
Chavez-DeRemer is a small business owner and former mayor of Happy Valley, Oregon. Making it out of the crowded primary, Chavez-DeRemer said she would support businesses and police, as well as address “the crisis on our southern border.” Chavez-DeRemer will run against McLeod-Skinner in November.
McLeod-Skinner is a far-left-backed Democrat who successfully beat seven-term Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR) in the primary.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.