Joe Biden’s Latest Energy Department Hire, Sam Brinton: ‘One of if Not the First Openly Genderfluid Individuals’

President Joe Biden’s latest Department of Energy (DOE) hire, Sam Brinton, congratulated himself on Wednesday as “one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership.”

Not to be confused as being appointed by Biden, Brinton will serve as a career employee in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy under the title of Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel.

It’s official. As of June 19th, I now serve my nation as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy in the Department of Energy. pic.twitter.com/zLq3Bf97X2 — Sam Brinton (@sbrinton) June 29, 2022

Upon announcing his position, Brinton said he refrained from publicizing his new position. This was “due to the concern of negative and threatening responses like we saw in my previous announcement, including more than a hundred death threats and more vitriol than I could have imagined,” he said, continuing on Twitter, “I held off announcing my official start until I could be safe and secure in my new role:

But goodness is this a time for celebration! It’s really really official! The beautiful irony that the months-long process of getting me into this role culminated in a Pride month start date is not lost on me. As one of if not the very first openly genderfluid individuals in federal government leadership, I was welcomed with open arms into the Department of Energy all the way up to the Secretary whom I shared the stage with in a Pride month celebration panel just today. To clarify, I am not a Biden appointee (despite what was reported) and instead serve as a career employee in the Senior Executive Service – I intend to be serving my country in this role through many many presidencies. I’ve prepared for this moment in a technical sense for a decade. Graduating with not one but two degrees from MIT led to working at multiple think tanks where I produced the first-of-a-kind reports and maps on consent-based siting and advanced reactor innovation. Being the first employee of one of the world’s first nuclear waste start-up companies led me to innovate and drive the national conversation of nuclear waste management into the future. And now, I lead a staff of hundreds and a budget of millions (with a Nuclear Waste Fund I’m responsible for at over $45 billion) as the leader of the office overseeing the management of the nation’s spent nuclear fuel. Thank you for being the community who believed in me. You got me through some dark days these past few months and I’m eternally grateful. Now it’s time for me to make my mark as the Deputy Assistant Secretary.

Brinton job responsibilities include “evaluating the feasibility of the direct disposal of dual-purpose casks; implementing high burn-up, large scale, long-term, dry storage cask research; and developing a consent-based siting process for consolidated, federal interim storage of spent nuclear fuel,” according to the DOE.

Brinton is 34 years old and reportedly lives in Rockville, Maryland, with his husband Kevin. Brinton and Kevin reportedly enjoy the same sexual fetish of dressing up as dogs. The fetish is properly called “pup play.”

According to the Daily Mail, “They have given lectures on the ‘physics of kink’, refer to themselves as ‘the slutty, nerdy’ one in groups and says they have visited the White House in heels.”

“As this person will be joining the Department of Energy as a career hire, the agency’s head — who is appointed by Biden — was found to have violated the Hatch Act.

Breitbart News reported on Wednesday that the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) determined that Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm violated the Hatch Act by participating in political activity while being interviewed in her official capacity as a member of Biden’s cabinet.”

