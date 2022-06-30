Watch Live: Joe Biden Holds a Press Conference in Europe After Meeting with NATO

President Joe Biden is scheduled to hold a press conference in Spain Thursday, after meeting with NATO and G7 leaders throughout the week.

The press conference is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EST.

The president is expected to discuss adding Finland and Sweden to NATO as well as the ongoing war in Ukraine.

He may also address domestic issues such as the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the deaths of 51 migrants on the Southern border.