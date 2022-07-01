A record low number of U.S. adults report that they are “extremely proud to be American,” despite President Joe Biden’s promise to “restore the soul and to secure the future of America.”

Thirty-eight percent say they are “extremely proud” to be an American, which is the lowest percentage since Gallup began tracking the trend in 2001. Still, 65 percent of adults polled say they are either “extremely” or “very” proud of the nation — 27 percent are “very proud,” and 22 percent are “moderately proud.” Nine percent are “only a little,” and 4 percent are “not at all proud.”

“This record-low level of extreme national pride comes at a challenging time in the U.S. as a pandemic-weary public is struggling with the highest U.S. inflation rate in more than four decades,” Gallup stated, noting that the poll was conducted after the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings but before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The current 38 percent expressing extreme pride is well below the 55 percent trend average and 80 percent “extremely or very proud” average. The combined 65 percent who are extremely or very proud was two points lower in 2020, according to the survey. The highest reading occurred after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

While Republicans “consistently outpaced Democrats and independents” since 2001 and still do today,” the GOP’s recording of “extreme national pride” is at its lowest point in the trend (58 percent). Independents’ extreme pride is also at its lowest point on record (34 percent).

Democrats hit a record low of 22 percent in 2019 and rose to 31 percent in 2021 “at the start of Joe Biden’s presidency.” But as Biden’s first term continued, Democrats’ extreme pride dipped down to 26 percent.

“All three major party groups show double-digit declines in pride compared with 2013, with Democrats’ 30-point decline the largest. The current 32-point gap in Democratic versus Republican pride is larger than the historical average though smaller than the record-high 54-point gap in 2019,” the survey report states.

Overall, majorities of each political affiliation say they are at least “very proud,” including 84 percent of GOP voters, 62 percent of independents, and 52 percent of Democrats. National pride is highest among Republicans, men, older Americans, and those without a college degree.

“Although Americans’ national pride is at or near historical lows, depending on the measure, a majority of U.S. adults remain proud to be an American. This dimension of patriotism has been subject to change throughout the years, depending on a variety of factors, including the popularity of the sitting president, the health of the economy, and high-profile national events such as the 9/11 terrorist attacks,” the survey conclusion states. “In recent years, all party groups have become less inclined to say they are proud of their country, which may reflect deepening political divisions and party gridlock in Washington…”

Gallup conducted the poll between June 1-20, 2022 with 1,015 U.S. adults. The margin of error is ± 4 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.