A plethora of U.S. businesses are vowing to give money to employees to pay for them to abort their unborn babies after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization reversed Roe v. Wade and returned abortion laws to the states

The estimation by some media outlets puts the number around 35, but according to a Breitbart News tally at least 64 U.S. businesses want to make sure abortion continues to take place across the country.

Three of those companies are on the Fortune 500 Top 10 — Amazon, Apple, and CVS Health.

reported on plans companies are making:

While it’s still early, experts say a few potential options may soon take shape. If the company has an employer-funded medical plan, for example, abortion-related travel benefits could simply be folded into the coverage and administered through an existing plan. Another option is to provide supplemental reimbursement for abortion-related travel, run through the employer instead of a company’s insurer. Under this scenario, however, the employer would be collecting medical data from the employee. And that raises concerns. Yet another model that could be used is for companies to contract with an outside provider, such as Planned Parenthood. That outside provider would then send an anonymous bill to employers for abortion services.

Here is a list of companies — including those on the Fortune 500 list — that are part of the movement to ensure abortions continue across the country, with details from some on what “benefits” would apply to employees who want to abort their unborn child/children:

1. Airbnb

The company said it would extend coverage to other states that enacted similar laws and it has also made an unspecified contribution to reproductive health organizations including Planned Parenthood.

2. Amazon.com

Amazon will reimburse up to $4,000 in travel costs for abortions. “Amazon has expanded the travel and lodging benefit to cover travel for a number of non-life threatening conditions if a provider is not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home,” an Amazon spokesperson told CBS MoneyWatch in an email.

3. Adidas

The Germany-based athletic footwear maker said its medical plan for U.S. employees covers up to $10,000 per occurrence for travel and lodging to obtain abortion services if they are not available in-state, Footwear News reported.

4. Apple

Apple employees can use their company benefits to travel out-of-state to receive medical care, the company confirmed Friday. The benefit has been available to employees for over 10 years, the company said.

5. Bank of America

Media reports say the nation’s second-largest bank will cover travel costs for employees who need to go out of state to get abortion.

6. Box

Will cover employee travel expenses for abortions.

7. Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting will cover abortion-related travel expense, according to a memo to staff from the company’s North American chairwoman. “We are fortunate to be part of an organization where our culture is that of respect and standing together, even when we may personally disagree.”

8. Bumble

The Texas-based dating-app company is setting up a fund to help organizations that support reproductive rights, media reports say.

9. BuzzFeed

The media company is among those announcing they would pay abortion-related travel expenses, according to the New York Times.

9. Cigna

“Cigna has employees in all 50 states, and we are committed to ensuring that they each have access to comprehensive health care, no matter where they live. We already offer our employees and their families travel reimbursement for certain health services, and we are expanding that benefit to include abortion care, gender-affirming care, and behavioral health services in states where access is restricted,” the insurance company said in a statement.

10. Citigroup

The bank added the travel benefit to its workplace offerings. “Beginning in 2022 we provide travel benefits to facilitate access to adequate resources,” Citigroup stated in a regulatory filing on March 15.

11. CNN

The media outlet is among those covering abortion-related travel costs for workers, according to the New York Times.

12. Comcast

The parent of NBCUniversal will cover up to $4,000 a trip for employee medical travel, with an annual cap of $10,000, but will cover as many as three abortions a year.

13. Condé Nast

The magazine publisher is covering abortion-related travel costs for workers, the New York Times reported.

14. CVS Health

The drugstore chain has reportedly made out-of-state medical care, including abortion, accessible for all employees, Bloomberg News reported.

15. Danone North America

“We believe reproductive rights fall squarely into that framework, that employees have the right to make personal decisions regarding their health and wellness, and our role is to support them in those decisions,” the company said in a New York Times article.

16. Deloitte U.S.

The company said it would pay for medical expenses for services not provided locally, including abortion, according to the New York Times.

17. Dick’s Sporting Goods

The New York Times reported the sporting goods chain will pay for employees abortions.

18. Door Dash

The retailer said it will reimburse as much as $4,000 in abortion travel costs “to the nearest location that care is legally available” for workers, their spouses and dependents.

19. Duolingo

Duolingo announced they will offer reimbursements to employees who must travel for abortion services.

20. Estee Lauder

CBS News reported that the cosmetics company said it will cover travel and lodging for reproductive health care, including abortion, starting in August.

21. Ford Motor

A spokesperson for Ford Motor Co. said abortion services in various forms are included in health care plans offered to its employees.

22. Goldman Sachs Group

The bank will cover travel costs for U.S.-based employees who need to go out of state to get abortions or gender-affirming care, starting July 1, according to Reuters.

23. Google

Google’s chief people officer Fiona Cicconi sent employees an email that said employees could apply for work relocation following the Roe v. Wade reversal, CNBC reported.

24. H&M

Nextv reported H&M will pay its employees in the United States to travel to a state where they can get an abortion.

25. Hewlett Packard

The company will cover medical procedures and travel expenses if abortion is not available in an employee’s home state.

26. Ikea US

The Swedish furniture maker said it would expand employee benefits to include travel expenses for abortion if unavailable within a reasonable distance.

27. Intuit

The company said it will pay for employees to get an abortion.

28. Johnson & Johnson

“We believe healthcare decisions are best determined by individuals in consultation with their healthcare provider,” a spokesperson for the company said in an article on the Fierce Pharma website. “We offer reimbursement for travel expenses to U.S. employees and their families for eligible medical services not available from any in-network or out-of-network provider within 100 miles of the patient’s home,” including cell therapy, gene therapy, organ transplantation, and reproductive healthcare.

29. JPMorgan Chase

The nation’s biggest bank last week said it will cover travel expense to states where abortion remains legal starting in July.

30. KPMG U.S.

KPMG U.S. said it would cover abortion-related travel and lodging.

31. Kroger

The Ohio-based grocer, is providing up to $4,000 to cover travel to a range of medical procedures, including abortion and treatments for fertility.

32. Levi Strauss

Levi Strauss & Co will reimburse travel expenses for its full- and part-time employees who need to travel to another state to get an abortion.

33. New York Times

The newspaper will expand its medical coverage to include abortion-related and gender-affirming care that is not available within 100 miles of an employee’s home, the New York Times reported.

34. Nordstrom

The company said it created a new travel benefit for employees who can not get an abortion where they live, according to the New York Times.

35. Lyft

The ride-hailing company’s U.S. medical benefits plan includes coverage for elective abortion and reimbursement for travel costs if an employee has to travel more than 100 miles.

36. Match Group

Shar Dubey, the CEO of the Dallas-based company, in 2021 set up a fund to help any of the company’s Texas workers who might need to travel out of state to get an abortion, CBS News reported.

37. MasterCard

“We will continue to offer employees access to the same health care that is available today wherever they live,” including abortion, a spokesperson for MasterCard stated in an email.

38. Meta Platforms

The owner of Facebook and Instagram said it would reimburse travel expenses “to the extent permitted by law” for those who need to access to abortion.

39. Microsoft

The technology company said it has expanded its financial support for “critical healthcare,” which it considers abortion, including travel expenses.

40. Netflix

Netflix is offering employees and their dependents up to $10,000 in travel reimbursement for cancer treatment, transplants, gender affirming care, and abortions, Variety reported.

41. Nike

Nike, which is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon, says abortion is covered in its family planning benefits.

42. Open Sea

Media reports say Open Sea is one of the companies that will pay for employees’ abortions.

43. Paramount

The media corporation, and the owner of CBS News, told employees in an email it would cover travel costs to get a legal abortion out of state.

44. Patagonia

The outdoor apparel company said it would cover “the cost of medical insurance for full- and part-time workers,” including abortion.

45. Paypal

The money transfer company will pay for employees to travel for abortions.

46. PricewaterhouseCoopers

The Today website reported the company said, “Through our insurance we also offer health care services and related expenses for pregnancy termination. And through the PwC Charitable Foundation and the People Who Care Fund, our people can apply for financial assistance grants based on hardship needs to cover items such as travel, lodging or expenses, whether that be pregnancy-related, cancer treatments or something else.”

47. Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble said its new travel policy will cover workers who cannot access care from a provider within a 50-mile radius, and that the policy will start on January 1, 2023. The company employs 26,000 people in the U.S. and is based in Ohio, which has banned abortion.

48. Reddit

Today reported that Reddit joined a small group of companies that announced before the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade that they would cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortions in states where they were banned.

49. Salesforce

CEO Marc Benioff said in September the software company would help employees who want to leave Texas for an abortion.

50. Starbucks

The nationwide coffee vendor in May said it was expanding its existing medical insurance to cover costs for employees who don’t have access to abortions within 100 miles of their home.

51. Sony

Sony will pay for employees’ abortion expenses, according to media reports.

52. Target

Target told its roughly 450,000 U.S. workers that it would reimburse travel costs related to any covered medical procedure that isn’t available nearby, starting in July.

53. Tesla

The electric vehicle maker started offering “travel and lodging support for those who may need to seek healthcare services that are unavailable in their home state” last year, Tesla said in its 2021 impact report.

54. UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group said it would cover abortion-related travel.

55. Uber

The ride-hailing company said it will cover travel costs for employees to access healthcare services and it would cover legal costs for drivers to provide transportation to abortion clinics.

56. Vimeo

Vimeo said it would cover abortion-related travel expenses. “We don’t support taking that freedom away from our employees,” the company said in a New York Times report.

57. Vox Media

The company expanded its reproductive care coverage to include a reimbursement of up to $1,500 for travel-related costs, it told the New York Times.

58. Warner Brothers

“[G]iven the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and the likely elimination of access to abortions in some states, we are immediately expanding our healthcare benefits options to include expenses for employees and their covered family members who need to travel to access a range of medical procedures, including care for abortions, family planning and reproductive health,” the company said in a Variety report.

59. Walt Disney

The theme park operator on Friday pledged to cover travel costs for “family planning” for employees, including abortions, who can not access care where they live.

60. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo told its 246,000 employees that starting July 1, “We’re expanding the coverage of our travel benefit to include reimbursement of transportation and lodging costs for legal abortion-related services for women covered by Wells Fargo medical plans and their dependents, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

61. Yelp

The company for crowdsourced business reviews said in early April it would pay for employees’ travel costs if they need to travel out of state to get an abortion.

62. Yahoo

The web services provider told workers in May it would reimburse up to $5,000 in costs for traveling more than 100 miles to access medical procedures, including abortion and contraceptives, according to media reports.

63. Zendesk

The company in May said it would provide up to $3,000 annually for U.S. employees who need to travel to get an abortion.

64. Zillow

The real estate site updated its health plan on June 1 to reimburse employees up to $7,500 each time significant travel is needed to access abortion or gender-affirming care, according to media reports.

