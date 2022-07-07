Democrat Rhode Island State Sen. Tiara Mack has doubled down on her upside-down twerking video from the Fourth of July where she encourages constituents to “vote Senator Mack.”

The TikTok shows Mack, who serves the Sixth District, twerking in a bikini while doing a handstand at the beach and its caption reads: “a promised senator thirst trap at Block Island,” as Breitbart News reported. In a video that preceded the twerking TikTok, she asks: “How many nip slips am I allowed to get on the Fourth of July?”

Rhode Island State Senator Tiara Mack (D) made this video encouraging people to vote for her. She also sponsored a bill for teaching kids “queer inclusive, pleasure-based sex ed” pic.twitter.com/835n4jS8LS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 5, 2022

Now that her video has garnered over 2.4 million views on the @LibsofTikTok Twitter account and a great deal of criticism between the page and her TikTok profile, she is doubling down. Mack, who is a self-described “Queer Educator” per her Twitter bio, took to Twitter Thursday and sent out a series of tweets of social justice causes she “#TwerksFor,” including “safe housing for all,” “intersex justice,” and “trans rights.”

On Wednesday she tweeted “I forgot the Supreme Court owns my body. Sorry for twerking. End Hyde. Fund abortion”

I forgot the Supreme Court owns my body. Sorry for twerking. End Hyde. Fund abortion ✨ — Tiara Mack (@MackDistrict6) July 6, 2022

After drawing a number of condemnatory comments on her July 4 TikTok, she posted subsequent videos addressing the criticisms.

In one video, she questioned where the “point of envy” was that “these people are mad at.”

“Is it the Ivy League degree?” Mack wondered. “Is it the sitting state senator? Is it like the bodacious body? Because like the hate is real and abundant.”

She also took to Twitter later on July 4.

“Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday,” she said in one tweet.

Damn. Twerking upside down really makes the conservative, unhinged internet accounts pop off on a Monday — Tiara Mack (@MackDistrict6) July 5, 2022

In a February tweet expressing that she was “excited for the house sex ed bill hearing later today,” adding that “[t]eaching comprehensive, queer inclusive, pleasure based sex ed was a highlight of my time teaching.”

Really excited for the house sex ed bill hearing later today. Teaching comprehensive, queer inclusive, pleasure based sex ed was a highlight of my time teaching ✨ — Tiara Mack (@MackDistrict6) February 2, 2022

Part of her time in the education field included “teaching sex-ed in Providence schools as an undergraduate,” according to her campaign website.