Longtime incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley leads radical Democrat Mike Franken in the challenger’s own internal poll.

The internal poll taken by Change Research shows that Franken is trailing the Republican incumbent by five points.

Grassley garnered 49 percent of the vote while Franken only took in 44 percent in his own poll. Seven percent say they are unsure.

Franken internal / @ChangePolls (D) IA SENATE

(R) Grassley 49% (+5)

(D) Franken 44% IA Biden Favs: 33/59 June 30-Jul 4 / 1488 LV pic.twitter.com/TY2GIBYARt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 7, 2022

In fact, Franken still slightly trailed Grassley after Change Research informed the respondents of the “candidates’ biographical statements.” Franken took in 46 percent, receiving help from 37 percent of the independent and Republican voters, while Grassley took in 47 percent.

Change Research found that Grassley is also universally known, having a 99 percent name recognition, while the Democrats’ poll said he has a net favorability of negative nine. In comparison, Franken only has a 71 percent name recognition and a net favorability of 15 among those who know him.

The poll also acknowledged that President Joe Biden remains unpopular in the Hawkeye State, as likely voters view him unfavorably nearly two-to-one, 33 percent favorable to 59 percent unfavorable.

The Change Research poll was conducted online from June 30 to July 4 among 1,488 likely November general election voters; it has a margin of error of 2.7 percent.

Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle recently wrote that Franken’s primary win shocked political observers, as he defeated former Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) to advance to the general election.

Boyle noted that Franken has had a long history of advocating open borders policies and advocating for policies to “protect” the so-called “DREAMers,” illegal alien youths who entered the country as minors.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.