Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) proposed legislation on Wednesday that would block the United States from selling Strategic Petroleum Reserve oil to China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran as President Joe Biden has drained the SPR to the lowest level in decades, Breitbart News learned exclusively.

Cruz sponsored the No Emergency Crude Oil for Foreign Adversaries Act, a bill that would block the United States from selling to adversarial nations. It permits a waiver for national security reasons and requires the Department of Energy to report the destination of exported oil from recent SPR auctions.

The Texas conservative told Breitbart News in a statement that America should not drain its SPR to benefit China.

“At a time of skyrocketing inflation and record gas prices, and with SPR drained to its lowest level since 1986, it is reckless and inexplicable that President Biden would allow oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to be exported to China,” Cruz said. “This practice poses a direct threat to American national security, not least of all because the Chinese Communist Party is currently stockpiling oil for strategic use, and the Biden administration is aiding their effort.”

Sens. James Inhofe (R-OK), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Josh Hawley (R-MO), Joni Ernst (R-IA), James Lankford (R-OK), John Kennedy (R-LA), and Roger Marshall (R-KS) cosponsored the bill.

“Under no circumstances should Joe Biden be selling American oil to our adversaries,” Blackburn said in a statement to Breitbart News. “Instead of making deals to prop up the Chinese Communist Party, Joe Biden needs to put America first. It’s time for him to stop doing everything in his power to undermine our country and instead kickstart an Operation Warp Speed for energy independence.”