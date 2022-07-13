GOP on Inflation Report: Bidenflation ‘a Tax on All Americans’

President Biden’s inflation is a “tax on all Americans” as prices rise to a high not seen in over 40 years, Republicans said on Wednesday following the release of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Consumer Price Index.

Prices increased to an annual rate of 9.1 percent in June, according to the Wednesday report — a rate of inflation not seen in over 40 years. Further, inflation continues to outpace any wage gains, as real wage gains for U.S. employees fell one percent.

“U.S. inflation hit 9.1% in June – the highest rate in 41 years,” Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX) said. “Biden’s out-of-control spending is a tax on all Americans”:

The House Republicans made the same point, providing a list of price increases in specific categories.

“No amount of spin can change the fact that you’re directly responsible for this inflation crisis. You voted for Biden’s agenda 100% of the time & the working class is getting crushed because of it,” Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance said in reaction to Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who attempted to deflect blame for the devastating report.

“Instead of asking for a promotion from voters, you should apologize to them,” Vance added.

“Joe Biden once again made history — inflation is at the highest level ever recorded over the past 40 years,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) tweeted.

“Inflation is now at 9.1%. When is the breaking point? For many families, it was months ago,” Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said, making it clear that it is crucial for Republicans to take back the House in November.

Following the inflation report, Sen. Marci Rubio (R-FL), who is running for reelection this year, said, “Democrats don’t care about things that matter to everyday working Americans such as inflation, a border crisis, gas prices or violent crime, they only care about the pet issues of their white, affluent & liberal donors & activists.”

