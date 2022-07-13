House Democrats blocked on Wednesday a Republican proposal to ensure and require that the Supreme Court be composed of nine justices, which would prevent lawmakers from packing the court.

House Republicans offered a motion to block the previous question, meaning that if the House did not advance the previous question, the chamber would consider Rep. Dusty Johnson’s (R-SD) H.J. Res. 11, which would propose a constitutional amendment to require that the Supreme Court be compromised of nine justices. This would prevent the current Senate Democrat majority from packing the Supreme Court with justices that may agree with their policies.

The motion failed, with 218 Democrats voting to shoot down Johnson’s amendment, and 208 Republicans in favor of the amendment.

The vote followed one swing district Democrat, Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA), comparing the Supreme Court’s decision allowing prayer in some contexts in schools to the Taliban.

She then said that she would support legislation that would expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court to 13.

“Because right now, you’re right – we have the 6-3 majority, but the 6 are quite young,” Wild remarked. “Unfortunately, judges don’t seem to retire at the rate that other people do.”

n June, 27 House Democrats voted against legislation that would have provided additional security for Supreme Court justices as threats have been made against them, and there was a foiled assassination attempt against Kavanaugh.

Of those Democrats, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) want to pack the Supreme Court with additional justices.

Reps. Tom Cole (R-OK), the ranking member of the Rules Committee, Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), and Johnson spoke in favor of the legislation and why Democrats have a partisan interest in expanding the Supreme Court to advance their leftist agenda:

FLOOR ALERT: @HouseDemocrats just blocked @HouseGOP requests to uphold the 153-year-long composition of the Supreme Court, protect the balance of power & prevent the judicial branch from being subjected to political whims & wishes of one party. #KeepTheNine pic.twitter.com/L074tjVyfF — House Rules Republicans (@RulesReps) July 13, 2022