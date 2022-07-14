Proposed legislation may allow mothers to receive child support during their pregnancy, WLBT reported this week.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s (R-MS) office announced she cosponsored the legislation named the Unborn Child Support Act.

The act would permit a court to award child support payments while the baby was still in the womb and up to the point of conception.

“I hope good legislation, like the Unborn Child Support Act, gets more support now that the Dobbs decision encourages us to look more seriously at supporting mothers and their unborn children,” Hyde-Smith commented.

She added, “This legislation would help ensure women have opportunities to receive child support payments from the earlier days of their pregnancy.”

In June, the United States Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade, holding in the Dobbs case the Constitution did not provide a right to abortion, sending the issue back to the states, Breitbart News reported:

Roe was handed down in 1973 in a 7-2 decision, holding that the U.S. Constitution includes a constitutional right to abortion, despite the fact that abortion is not found in the text, structure, or history of the Constitution, and the nation went more than 180 years without ever noticing it existed. It has been one of the most divisive legal issues in American history.

Per Hyde-Smith’s press release, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) introduced the legislation, while senators Steve Daines (R-MT), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rick Scott (R-FL), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and James Lankford (R-OK) were original cosponsors.

“Caring for the well-being of our children begins long before a baby is born. It begins at the first moment of life – conception – and fathers have obligations, financial and otherwise, during pregnancy,” noted Cramer.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced he was considering declaring a public health emergency after the reversal of Roe to unlock federal resources for abortions.

“Biden also encouraged the sometimes violent protesters that have damaged property and stalked Supreme Court justices at their homes and at public places,” Breitbart News reported Sunday.