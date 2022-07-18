U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels Select First Female Pilot in Squad’s 76-Year History

The iconic U.S. Navy Blue Angels selected a female pilot for the first time in the 76-year history of the flight demonstration squadron.

Lt. Amanda Lee of Mounds View, Minnesota, was selected along with Lt. Cmdr. Thomas Zimmerman, as the two newest F/A-18E/F Super Hornet demonstration pilots in the squadron. There are generally only six F/A-18E/F aircraft that fly in demonstration flights.

The Blue Angels also announced four other officers joining the group, including Marine Corps Capt. Samuel Petko as a C-130 Demonstration Pilot, Lt. Cmdr. Brian Vaught as an Events Coordinator, Lt. Cmdr. Greg Jones as Maintenance Officer, and Lt. Philippe Warren as Flight Surgeon.

Good Morning #BlueAngels fans! It’s our pleasure to announce our 2023 officer selections! The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, selected six new officers to join the team for the 2023 air show season. pic.twitter.com/OA8LRxvtHR — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) July 18, 2022

While the Blue Angels have had women as a part of their squadron over the past 55 years, this is the first time one has been named as a F/A-18E/F demonstration pilot.

“We had an overwhelming number of applicants from all over the globe this year,” Capt. Brian Kesselring, commanding officer and flight leader of the Blue Angels, said in the press release. “We look forward to training our fantastic new team members, passing on the torch, and watching the incredible things this team will accomplish in 2023.”

The press release noted that candidates are brought in to be interviewed at the team’s home base in Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, Florida, during the week of the Pensacola Beach Airshow. They are selected at the conclusion of that week.

The new selectees will report to NAS Pensacola in September for a two-month turnover period. Following the completion of the 2022 season in November, the new members will then undergo five months of training at NAS Pensacola and the Naval Air Facility in El Centro, California.

There are 17 officers with the Blue Angels, and they typically serve two years with the squadron, their website noted.

The Blue Angels are featured in flight exhibitions across the nation every year. They were founded in 1946.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.