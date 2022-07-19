Congressional candidate and State Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) leads a crowded field in Florida’s 7th district by seven points heading into the August 23rd primary.

Twenty-three percent of those surveyed supported Sabatini, while 16 percent selected Cory Mills and nine percent chose Brady Duke, according to RMG Research owned and operated by Scott Rasmussen. The survey is the first major poll of the primary race.

Sabatini leads among nearly all demographics, including men (20 percent), women (20 percent), ages 35-54 (21 percent), ages 55 plus (27 percent), and white (21 percent) and other races (36 percent). Duke leads among the 18-34 age demographic with 23 percent. Mills came in second place in all categories besides the category of ages 18-34.

“I’m proud to have a seven point lead heading into the August 23 primary. Our campaign is fueled with donations from nearly 8,000 donors throughout Central Florida with over one million in donations,” Sabatini told Breitbart News.

“The momentum is clearly on our side and will be carried to Congress where we will hold the radical left and Republican establishment accountable. Make America Great Again!” he added.

Florida’s district 7 is a new district shaped by Gov. Ron DeSantis’s redistricting effort. The district is a plus red district by a few points. District 7 encompasses the cities of Oviedo (outside Orlando), Sanford, New Smyrna Beach, and Deltona in east Central Florida.

The RMG poll sampled 3o0 likely Florida voters from July 6-13 with a 5.7 point margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.