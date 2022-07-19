The United States Chamber of Commerce has endorsed another House Democrat ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

On Tuesday, the Chamber endorsed Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) in his re-election bid against Republican challenger Frank Pallotta. Gottheimer won in 2020 by less than 32,000 votes.

the Chamber’s Stephen McAllister said in a statement:

Through Congressman Gottheimer’s instrumental leadership, the bipartisan infrastructure bill was signed into law, providing residents of New Jersey’s 5th district with much needed improvements in not only their roads and bridges but also in their water and broadband infrastructure. Rep. Gottheimer understands the challenges and economic needs facing job creators, the workforce, and families in New Jersey. He is committed to supporting free enterprise and the American business community through pro-growth solutions. The U.S. Chamber is proud to endorse Rep. Gottheimer and support his re-election. [Emphasis added]

Gottheimer thanked the Chamber in a statement, writing, “it’s an honor to have earned the support of one of our nation’s most respected and important voices for small businesses, economic growth, and opportunity.”

The Chamber has a history of endorsing Democrats that support their initiatives for amnesty for illegal aliens, expanded legal immigration levels, and free trade at all costs. Gottheimer, specifically, consistently supported more immigration to the U.S.

In the 2020 midterm elections, the Chamber backed 23 House Democrats against Republican candidates, citing their support for mass immigration and free trade policies.

