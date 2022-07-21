President Joe Biden broke CDC guidelines on Thursday by refusing to wear a mask around others while infected with the coronavirus.

The CDC website states, “It is important to wear a mask or respirator when you are sick or caring for someone who is sick with COVID-19.”

Biden shared a photo and video of himself, seemingly alone, on social media. In order to capture those images, he had to be in close proximity to an individual holding a camera — and chose to go maskless:

Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy! pic.twitter.com/uf7AsOg571 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

An update from me: pic.twitter.com/L2oCR0uUTu — President Biden (@POTUS) July 21, 2022

Biden had criticized former President Trump for not wearing a mask as president, calling him “falsely masculine.” Trump, however, was not infected with coronavirus as Biden was Thursday.

“Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine,” he said. “It reminds me of the guys that I grew up with playing ball. They’d walk around with a ball in their hand, but they didn’t like to hit very much.”

Though Biden was not pictured wearing a mask on Thursday, he has been routinely photographed wearing a mask while uninfected. In fact, Biden has even worn a double mask. Such protocol was not pictured Thursday.

Biden: “You're not going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations” Also Biden: Just tested positive for Covid, despite being double-masked and quadruple-vaxxed pic.twitter.com/XubaScCpp0 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 21, 2022

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.