Joe Biden’s Approval Crashes in Iowa

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has crashed in Iowa as less than a quarter of Iowans believe he should run again in 2024, a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released this week found.

Biden’s approval has cratered in the Hawkeye State, plummeting to 27 percent among Iowans in July. A solid majority, 67 percent, disapprove of his job performance. Predictably, 95 percent of Republicans in Iowa disapprove of Biden’s job performance, but independent voters do not generally approve of him either — 68 percent.

Nearly a quarter of Democrats in the state, 24 percent, also disapprove of Biden’s job as president of the United States.

Further, less than a quarter, 23 percent believe Biden should run for office again in 2024, compared to 67 percent who said they hope he does not make another presidential bid.

According to the Des Moines Register, the poll paints a “bleak picture for Biden”:

Jean Davis, an 87-year-old independent voter and poll respondent, said she voted for Biden in 2020 because “he had a real good character and a lot of experience.” But she thinks he’s too old to run again in 2024 and hopes he steps aside. “The presidency is too hard, physically, on anybody that’s there,” said Davis, a Council Bluffs resident. “He might have it mentally. But, physically, I don’t think he’s capable.”

The survey was taken July 10-13, 2022, among 811 Iowa adults and has a +/- 3.4 percent margin of error. His approval is the second lowest ever only to former President George Bush in 2008.