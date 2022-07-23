Watch Live: Former President Donald Trump Addresses Turning Point USA Student Action Summit

Watch Live as former President Donald Trump addresses thousands of students in Tampa, Florida, at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit.

President Trump’s remarks are slated to begin at 6:20 p.m. Eastern. Students and young activists from across the country are in attendance for the three-day event, which kicked off Friday evening.

Other speakers include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), former HUD Director Dr. Ben Carson, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO), Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), Donald Trump Jr., among many others.

