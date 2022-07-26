Barely one in five voters believe President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign would benefit Democrats, according to a Tuesday Rasmussen Reports poll.

The poll asked respondents, “If President Joe Biden runs for re-election in 2024, would that be good or bad for the Democratic Party? Or would it not make much difference?”

Only 21 percent of voters said the Democrat Party would benefit, while 45 percent said Biden’s 2024 campaign would hurt Democrats. Thirty-one percent said it would not make a difference.

The poll sampled 1,000 voters from July 20-21 with a 3 point margin of error.

The poll comes as Biden is losing support in battleground states. According to a University of New Hampshire poll, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is out-polling Biden by one point in a potential 2024 Democrat New Hampshire primary:

2024 New Hampshire Democratic Primary: Buttigieg 17%

Biden 16%

Warren 10%

Newsom 10%

Klobuchar 9%

Sanders 8%

Harris 6%

Ocasio-Cortez 5%

Clinton 3%

Abrams 3%

The establishment media has been hammering Biden for months, urging him not to run for reelection. Last week, the media published at least three articles slamming Biden:

“Biden’s age clouds his 2024 reelection prospects in any event. He looks the part of the oldest president, walking more stiffly and talking more haltingly than just a few years ago,” CNN’s John Harwood wrote. “And voters have good reason to care. With every passing year, even healthy 80-somethings face elevated risks of medical setbacks and mental decline.”