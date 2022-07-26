Breitbart News Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle addressed thousands of students at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, where he told attendees “We are winning the war” while on a panel, titled, “The Rise of the New Media Class.”

“What Andrew Breitbart laid out for us over a decade ago was the problems with the establishment media, but more importantly than that, how do we beat them, and how do we change the game and fix this, and build a new media,” Boyle said on the panel, alongside RedState editor Brandon Morse and Townhall senior writer Julio Rosas.

“I’m here to tell you guys we are winning the war,” Boyle added, before sharing a few statistics.

“These come from Facebook,” Boyle said, sourcing the statistics. “These are data that lay out the total number of interactions over the course of the last year. July 2021 to July 2022.”

“Politico had 8.26 million interactions over the course of the last year. Respectable, but not that great. The Los Angeles Times: 10.37 million. The Washington Post: 46.66 million. And the New York Times had 83.45 million,” he said.

“Breitbart: we beat them all combined,” Boyle revealed. “We had 172.78 million interactions across Facebook in the last year combined.”

“We are winning this war,” the Breitbart Washington editor added, elicited a response of applause from the audience.

Boyle went on to explain that Breitbart News, as a newer media company, has been able to “step up and start beating these establishment media guys, to the point where those statistics show we’re crushing them all combined” because Breitbart News is “ahead of the curve.”

“We chase down stories that the rest of the establishment media are just not interested in,” Boyle said. “We’ll chase down stories that the rest of the media is just totally ignoring.”

