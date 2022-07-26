WASHINGTON, District of Columbia — Watch Live as former President Donald Trump gives the keynote address for America First Policy Institute’s (AFPI) America First Agenda Summit in Washington, DC.

President Trump’s remarks are slated to begin at 3:00 p.m. Eastern, in front of hundreds of supports in a standing-room-only room. Since leaving office, this will be the first time President Trump will return to Washington, DC.

The summit offers a chance for President Trump to speak about the America First Agenda during his keynote address as other speakers spoke on panels revolving around the America First Agenda as well during the event from July 25 and 26 in Washington, DC.

Some of those panels were “Make America Energy Independent,” “Make the Greatest Economy in World Work for All Americans,” and “Finish the Wall, End Human Trafficking, and Defeat the Drug Cartels.”

The Video is courtesy of America First Policy Institute.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.