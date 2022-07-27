Rep. Cindy Axne, Iowa’s lone congressional Democrat, attacks her colleagues in the House who take money from corporations and PACs despite previously breaking her own pledge not to take PAC money.

On Tuesday, Axne used social media to say, “dark money” needs to be taken “out of politics” because “too many politicians are in the pockets of corporations and PACS.”

Iowa families suffer because too many politicians are in the pockets of corporations and PACS. We must get dark money out of politics. — Cindy Axne (@Axne4Congress) July 26, 2022

In fact, Axne herself has pledged not to take money from corporations and PACs. In the past, she’s explained that she was taking the pledge because she wanted to “work” for the people in her district, not special interests. “That’s not just words I’m saying. That is a promise I intend to keep with you,” she’s said.

However, in the past, Breitbart News reported that the congresswoman has gone back on her pledge and taken the same money she attacks others for taking. In February, Axne raised $718,038 in the last fundraising quarter in 2021, but against Axne’s pledge, 36,000 worth of campaign contributions Axne took from political action committees.

Nevertheless, as of June 30, 2022, Axne raised $4,721,368 in campaign donations during the current election cycle. But, during the same time, she has taken in $966,026 (557 contributions) of her fundraising cash has been from PAC Money, according to OpenSecrets.

Axne used to rail against her opponent for voting with the Trump Administration 99% of the time. Now, she votes with the Biden Administration 100%. She broke every promise in this video:

➡️Flip-flopped on PAC money

➡️Voted for huge tax breaks for Blue State Millionaires pic.twitter.com/qFPvH66eXE — Kollin Crompton (@CromptonKollin) July 27, 2022

Axne is in a tough reelection battle against Republican state Sen. Zach Nunn, who had a “decisive” primary win in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. In fact, since Nunn’s win, political analysts have marked the congressional district as more vulnerable.

Axne was attacked by Republicans for taking money from PACs while preaching the opposite.

Republican Party of Iowa Communications Director Kollin Crompton said, “The fact that Axne keeps deceiving Iowans after she’s been exposed is absolutely ridiculous and shameful. Cindy Axne is bought and paid for by Nancy Pelosi and liberal special interest groups. Period.”

Additionally, NRCC Deputy Communications Director Mike Berg also said Axne is “bold” for launching attacks against herself. He added, “Axne lied about not accepting money from corporate PACs to get elected, then reversed her position once she became a card carrying member of the swamp.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.