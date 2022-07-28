Former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor Kari Lake continues to dominate the rest of the field in Arizona’s Republican Gubernatorial primary, according to a Trafalgar Group poll.

With the August 2 primary fast approaching, Lake drew 47.6 percent of the response among likely GOP primary voters in Trafalgar’s latest poll, released Thursday. Another 38.8 percent of respondents voiced their support for Karrin Taylor Robson, placing her 8.8 percentage points behind Lake, who secured the coveted endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump. None of the other candidates eclipsed the five percent mark, and just over seven percent of participants remained undecided.

While Lake has the support of the 45th president, Robson is backed by former Vice President Mike Pence, establishing one of their intense GOP proxy wars in the 2022 midterm election cycle, which has already seen many. Trump and Pence both stumped for their respective candidates on July 22, with the 45th president hosting a massive rally for Lake, along with Blake Masters, whom he has endorsed in the GOP’s U.S. Senate primary in the Grand Canyon State.

In prepared remarks obtained ahead of time by Breitbart News, Trump lauded the former news anchor:

No one understands better than Kari how to fight back against the Fake News media and the Radical Left. The media is terrified of Kari because they know that as your Governor, she will be one of the fiercest voices in the country standing up against Joe Biden’s Open Borders catastrophe.

Lake has fared even better in surveys from other pollsters in recent days. A Data Orbital poll released Monday showed her with an 11-point advantage over Robson, polling at 43.5 percent and 32.4 percent, respectively.

“With what we are seeing in our polling, and every other public poll released on the Governor’s race, one thing is clear: Kari Lake is on her way to securing the Republican nomination,” pollster George Khalaf said.

A Cygnal poll, first obtained by the Gateway Pundit and published in a July 15 article, showed Lake at 45.4 percent and Robson at 33.7 percent, giving the Trump-endorsed candidate a double-digit lead. Moreover, a CD Big Data poll from July 19 found an even more pronounced gap between the candidates, with the former anchor taking 43.1 percent of the response against Robson’s 28.8 percent.

This current poll surveyed 1071 likely GOP primary voters between July 25 to July 27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.