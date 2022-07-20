Kari Lake Holds Double-Digit Lead over Challengers in Arizona’s Republican Gubernatorial Primary

Donald Trump-endorsed candidate Kari Lake holds a double-digit lead over her closest Republican challenger in Arizona’s Republican primary race for governor, a CD Media Big Data Poll released Tuesday found.

The survey shows the former Phoenix Fox 10 news anchor leading her closest Republican opponent, Karrin Taylor Robson, by double-digits — 43.1 percent to Robson’s 28.8 percent. No other candidate comes close.

According to the survey, 18 percent remain undecided, which is larger than Lake’s 14.3 percent lead.

“‘While there was some evidence Robson was gaining last week, our polling indicates Lake has begun to close that door on her competition,” Big Data Poll Director Rich Baris said in a statement.

“Over the weekend, the frontrunner gained with every key demographic and has a much easier path to victory,” he added.

“Every single poll has us up DOUBLE DIGITS. All the work we have put in this last year is showing, folks! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!” Lake said, referencing the poll. “We MUST override the system!”:

🚨 BRAND NEW POLLING 🚨 @Peoples_Pundit/@BigDataPoll @KariLake – 43.1%@Karrin4Arizona – 28.8% Every single poll has us up DOUBLE DIGITS. All the work we have put in this last year is showing, folks! VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! 🇺🇸

We MUST override the system! pic.twitter.com/FeE1g3MxNJ — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) July 19, 2022

Kari Lake Holds Double Digit Lead In Arizona Governor GOP Primary Poll by CD Media & @Peoples_Pundit Kari Lake 43% (+14)

Karrin Taylor Robson 29%

Undecided 18% Extreme Enthusiasm: Lake +18

Very Enthusiastic: Lake +20 N=644 LV / 07/16-18 / MOE: +-2.9%https://t.co/C35Oa1sOcc — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 19, 2022

The survey was taken July 16-18, 2022, among 1,172 likely primary voters and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Lake last year, stating that “few can take on the Fake News Media like Kari” and touting her commitment to stand up against crime and coronavirus lockdowns:

Thank you, President Trump, for your endorsement.

This means so much to me because I know how much you love America and how much the people of this country love you!

I promise to fight as hard for the people of Arizona as you have fought for us. pic.twitter.com/KvhYInBH6N — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) September 28, 2021

Lake has continued to draw a stark contrast between herself and her closest competitor, Robson, deeming her someone who is “trying to buy this election” with her husband’s millions.

“And I say that because she doesn’t have good ideas. She’s a complete— all of her talking points are written by her high-priced McCain consultants. … Her border policy is just a bunch of made-up gobbly gook that they made up, and there’s no teeth to it,” she told Breitbart News Saturday.

“This is the McCain machine with his hand up, pulling up from the grave, trying to hold on to complete control of Arizona, and the America First MAGA movement is saying, ‘No, it’s not going to go that way this time,'” she added.