The White House on Thursday again dodged a question about whether President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden has divested from his ten percent stake in a Chinese equity firm.

“I would refer you to his representative, that’s not something I can speak from – speak about from the podium,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during the daily briefing on Thursday, when asked by a reporter if the president’s son had actually divested his shares in the firm.

Recent Chinese business records show that Hunter Biden’s company Skaneateles is still a ten percent owner of the Chinese investment firm BHR Partners, even though Hunter Biden’s lawyers have said he divested from his business venture.

That contrasts with a statement from Hunter Biden’s lawyer, who told the New York Times in November that his client “no longer holds any interest, directly or indirectly, in either BHR or Skaneateles.”

But the White House continues to dodge questions about Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals, and the president’s claim that his son never made money from China.

On at least ten occasions, White House officials repeatedly say they are unable to answer questions about Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals from the podium.

