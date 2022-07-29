An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump would seal the deal for former Gov. Eric Greitens in Missouri’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, according to a Co/efficient poll that Missouri First Action exclusively shared with Breitbart News.

“Well over 20% of ALL voters not already supporting Eric Greitens report that they will move to Greitens” if he receives a Trump endorsement, a coefficient memo associated with the poll reads. “That level of growth in support would ensure Greitens a victory next Tuesday.”

While the 45th president has yet to endorse in the race, he declared weeks ago that Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) would not be receiving his support. In a Truth Social post, he stated that Missouri voters “can forget about” her in the race. With the congresswoman out of contention for his backing, only two candidates could realistically gain his support: Greitens or Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

The current poll has Greitens behind Schmitt at 17 percent and 28 percent, respectively. However, a Trump endorsement would lock up the nomination for Greitens, driving supporters of Schmitt and Hartzler, who garnered 16 percent of the response, to the former Governor. He would pick up 22 percent of undecided voters and voters supporting other candidates, which would have him flirting with the 40 percent threshold and give him a clear double-digit lead over Schmitt.

Co/efficient’s poll shows that 19 percent of Schmitt’s total supporters would flock to Greitens, as would 13 percent of Hartzler’s, marking a major shift in the race. The former governor would also pick up 62 percent of Mark McCloskey’s supporters, 33 percent of those planning to vote for Rep. Billy Long (R-MO), 10 percent of those who back Dave Schatz, and 27 percent of undecided voters.

Co/efficient sampled 891 likely Republican primary voters on July 27, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.28 percentage points.