Poll: Trump Leads Biden in 2024 Matchup

Americans choose former President Trump over President Biden in a hypothetical matchup by a six-point margin, a recent Premise Poll found.

While the survey found that 55 percent plan to vote for a Democrat candidate in the 2024 presidential election, Trump leads Biden in a hypothetical head to head matchup by six percentage points — 53 percent to Biden’s 47 percent. Notably, the survey also showed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has shown no indication of running in 2024, leading Biden by six percentage points as well — 53 percent to Biden’s 47 percent. Nonetheless, Trump continues to dominate the hypothetical Republican primary field:

2024 National Republican Primary Poll: Trump 79% (+58)

Pence 21%

.

Trump 64% (+28)

DeSantis 36% The Premise Poll ~ 155 Adults ~ 7/15-7/16https://t.co/LiA5h6EiK0 — PollTracker (@PollTrackerUSA) July 28, 2022

What is more, 82 percent of those surveyed say they at least somewhat approve of the possibility of Trump running in 2024, but 60 percent said they do not believe Biden should run in the next presidential election.

The survey comes as the country enters a recession in the second year of Biden’s presidency as Americans grapple with rampant inflation and high gas prices.

Trump has more than hinted at his intention to run in 2024 and has remained vocal throughout Biden’s presidency. This week, he laid out 42 policy proposals during the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) summit in Washington, D.C., many of which focused on the theme of law and order. Other topics included getting tough on China, prioritizing election integrity, honing in Big Tech censorship, and securing manufacturing independence.

Trump’s remarks follow his interview with New York Magazine, in which the former president admitted he has already made a decision on whether he will run again in 2024.

“I would say my big decision will be whether I go before or after [the midterms],” he told the magazine.