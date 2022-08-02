Dr. Steven Quay to Testify on Work in Gain-of-Function Research

Members of the Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight (ETSO) have asked Dr. Steven Quay to testify on his work in gain-of-function research on Wednesday, focusing on the origins of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Quay, the CEO of Atossa Therapeutics, is among those who have called for an internal investigation on the origins of the Chinese coronavirus pandemic. He will testify on the findings from his own research during Wednesday’s hearing. Richard H. Ebright, Ph.D., Laboratory Director at Waksman Institute of Microbiology, and Kevin M. Esvelt, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Media Arts and Sciences at MIT Media Lab, will also testify.

This will not be the first time Quay has testified before U.S. lawmakers on the origins of the pandemic. He spoke before the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis last year, telling lawmakers in his prepared opening remarks that he believes the evidence “conclusively establishes that the COVID pandemic was not a natural process but instead came from a laboratory in Wuhan China, and that it has the fingerprints of genetic manipulation through a process called ‘gain-of-function’ research.”

“In the last 18 months, we have learned an immense amount about the origin of the pandemic. But one of my frustrations is that virologists and science writers around the world seem to want to ignore what we have learned and the inevitable conclusion it reveals,” his remarks read.