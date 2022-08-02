Most Americans have a low opinion of government bureaucracies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Internal Revenue Service (IRS), deeming them too big and politically-motivated, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday found.

The survey asked respondents, “What is your opinion of federal bureaucracies in Washington DC like the EPA, CDC and IRS?”

Most, 58.5 percent, believe those federal bureaucracies “have grown too large and only serve their own political interests.” Only one-third of Americans believe they actually serve the American people and “are a useful and effective way to implement laws Congress passes.”

Democrats are far more trusting of these large government agencies, as 72.7 percent have a positive view, deeming them useful and effective. However, Republicans and independents, 89.9 percent and 54.7 percent, respectively, believe the agencies have “grown too large” and are politically-motivated, serving their own interests rather than those of the American people.

The survey was taken July 24-28, 2022 among 1,080 likely general election voters and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

The spotlight has remained on the CDC over the past two years due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, which rocked the world in early 2020. The federal health agency has remained under scrutiny throughout the pandemic over its recommendations and has been accused of withholding information due to apparent fears of misrepresentation.

As Breitbart News reported:

Throughout the pandemic, the federal health agency has withheld a mountain of data, publishing what the New York Times described as “only a tiny fraction of the data it has collected, several people familiar with the data said.” This became even more evident when the CDC released data on booster shots, failing to provide fully detailed information for those ages 18-49 — and that is only one small example of the information withheld from the American people.