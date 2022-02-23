CDC Withholding Coronavirus Information over Fears of Misinterpretation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reportedly withholding key data related to the Chinese coronavirus over fears of misinterpretation.

Throughout the pandemic, the federal health agency has withheld a mountain of data, publishing what the New York Times described as “only a tiny fraction of the data it has collected, several people familiar with the data said.” This became even more evident when the CDC released data on booster shots, failing to provide fully detailed information for those ages 18-49 — and that is only one small example of the information withheld from the American people.

The federal health agency, however, is defending its actions, asserting the data is “not ready for prime time,” Kristen Nordlund, a spokeswoman for the CDC, said. She added that it is a “priority when gathering any data is to ensure that it’s accurate and actionable,” but also told the outlet that data is being withheld, in part, because officials fear it will be “misinterpreted.”

The CDC’s response when questioned about their withholding of Covid data and lack of transparency is essentially “we don’t trust you to be able to understand the truth.” The condescension is palpable. The wheels are finally coming off. https://t.co/74ScUienhs — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) February 20, 2022

This is not the first time officials have admitted that the CDC is failing to provide sufficient data on key items related to the Chinese coronavirus. During a November 2021 appearance on Face the Nation, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, admitted that the CDC was withholding data, specifically on breakthrough infections — infections occurring in vaccinated individuals.