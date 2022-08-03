Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is wondering why the IRS bought “nearly $700K in ammunition earlier this year” and why IRS agents need guns in the first place.

Boebert took to social media and tweeted:

The Internal Revenue Service bought nearly $700K in ammunition earlier this year which begs the questions, why do their agents need guns to do their job and who are the IRS arming their agents against? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 3, 2022

On June 19, 2022, Breitbart News indicated that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) pointed out the IRS spent approximately $700,000 “between March and June 1” purchasing ammunition.

Gaetz told Breitbart News Saturday the purchase was “bizarre.”

He said, “There is concern that this is part of a broader effort to have any entity in the federal government buy up ammo to reduce the amount of ammunition that is in supply, while at the same time, making it harder to produce ammo.”

Why does the IRS need so much ammo?https://t.co/W7VySOA7vS — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 21, 2022

Gaetz suggested a scenario where federal entities are buying up ammo puts citizens in a place where the exercise of the Second Amendment is limited due to the inability to get ammunition.

