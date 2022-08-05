A pride event in Pennsylvania that reportedly taught children how to pole dance received a $10,000 grant championed by Gov. Tom Wolf’s (D) administration.

The viral video, posted by Libs of TikTok, depicts a shirtless man instructing a child — who appears to be a boy — wearing a rainbow tutu and headband. The child, receiving reassurance from onlookers, climbs the pole and then spins around, garnering cheers.

“Central PA Pride had a pole set up with an amazing instructor to assist,” the caption reads. “My kiddo is a natural!”

A pride event in PA featured a stripper pole where they taught kids how to pole dance pic.twitter.com/IRBE07lp3q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2022

Notably, the state’s Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf announced last month the recipients of the PA Pride Community Grant program, which “supports Pride festivals and events throughout the commonwealth through September 2022.”

There were 17 recipients, including the Central PA Pride Festival, where this video is believed to take place. The Central PA Pride Festival, specifically, received $10,000 from the grant program championed by the Democrat governor.

“The PA Pride Community Grant Program reaffirms our commitment to bringing visibility to the LGBTQ+ community and creating a more inclusive commonwealth,” Carrie Fischer Lepore, deputy secretary for Marketing, Tourism and Film with the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), said in a statement at the time, calling these events — one of which seemingly taught children to pole dance — “uplifting.”

“Uplifting events and festivals that celebrate belonging, accessibility and inclusion sends the message that in Pennsylvania, all are welcome to pursue their happiness,” she added.

Wolf also wrote a letter, specifically expressing support for the Pride Festival of Central Pennsylvania, deeming it a time to “promote self-affirmation, dignity, and equality, and to minimize communities.”

“As Governor, and on behalf of all the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, I am honored to offer my support for Pride Festival of Central Pennsylvania’s thirtieth anniversary,” he wrote.

“Please accept my best wishes for a memorable event and continued success,” he added:

The Governor of Pennsylvania put out a letter in support of this pride event. @GovernorTomWolf do you condone these actions? pic.twitter.com/XIpxdRAqD4 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 4, 2022

The video has been reportedly removed from TikTok, but Fox News also reported that the “hashtags on the post seemingly coincide with the Central Pennsylvania Pride Festival that took place in Harrisburg over the weekend.”

The viral video follows the emergence of a disturbing trend nationwide of sexualizing young children with inappropriate classroom discussions about gender identity and sexual orientation, as well as the willful exposure to drag queens, as recently embraced by an Episcopalian school in New York City, as Breitbart News detailed.